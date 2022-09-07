Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 compartment result today. Students can check and download it from the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 compartment result today, 7 September 2022. Students who appeared for the Class 12 compartment exam can check and download their scorecards on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in. “Neither National Informatics Centre (NIC) nor CBSE is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET,” reads the notice on the official page. The Class 12 compartment results published on the internet are for immediate information to the examinees, the notice adds. The board has further informed that the scores on the portal cannot be treated as original marksheets.

Apart from the official website, students can check the Class 12 compartment result 2022 on other websites such as cbse.gov.in, results.nic.in, results.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 12 compartment exams were conducted on 23 August across the country. The exam was held for all subjects placed under compartment or applied for improvement in performance by the candidate. Below are a few steps for students to check their CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2022:

Step 1: Go to results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that reads “Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination (Class XII) Results 2022 – Announced on 7th September 2022”.

Step 3: Click on the same link again on the next page as well.

Step 4: Then, enter the required details – Roll number, school number, and admit card id number. Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2022 for future use.

Direct link

Those who fail to pass the compartment examination will get an option to appear for the subject as a private candidate next year. The board is yet to announce the Class 10 compartment result this year. It will be declared soon.

