As the board exams are over across the country, states are gearing up to announce the results for different boards in the coming days. Speaking of which, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also set to declare the results for Class 10 and Class 12 anytime soon. While the confirmed dates for CBSE Board Results 2023 are yet to be announced, it is expected that both of them will be released on the same day, only a few hours apart. Once the results are out, candidates can visit the board’s official websites – cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in and check their scores. While students can easily check their results through their laptops and mobile phones with the help of their board admit cards, there can also be a few situations when candidates may lose their admit cards or don’t have their admit cards at the time of the result announcement.

For those, the CBSE has recently launched the roll number finder webpage ahead of the board results as it aims to help students who have lost or misplaced their CBSE Admit Card 2023 and or don’t remember their credentials, reported News18.

The webpage may help candidates to find their roll numbers and further access their CBSE Board Results 2023.

How to find CBSE Roll Number Online?

1. Go to the official CBSE website at

2. Next, find the ‘CBSE Roll Number Finder’ tab on the website’s homepage and click on it.

3. A new page will appear on the screen, seeking your login details.

4. Enter the required information and submit.

5. The CBSE Admit Card details will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the same and check your results accordingly.

Apart from that, candidates can also contact their respective schools and seek help from the administration to get their CBSE roll number. Schools can provide the information from their record or by logging into the CBSE website with school credentials.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.