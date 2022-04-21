CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2022: Some last-minute revision tips for students

This year, the CBSE board has given more gaps between two exams in almost all the subjects for both the classes.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the class 10 and 12 term-II board exams from 26 April onwards. As per the schedule, the exam will begin at 10:30 am and will not be conducted in two shifts.

This year, the Board has given more gaps between two exams in almost all the subjects for both the classes.

The CBSE had announced last year that board examinations for 2022 would be held in two terms. Term I exams for both the classes have already been held, while the term-II exams for class 10 and 12 will commence on Tuesday.

With barely four days in hand for the exams, students must be anxious. To help them to prepare well, here are some valuable tips. According to a report by The Indian Express, Principal of Pacific World School in Greater Noida has shared few pointers for students to keep in mind:

- Many a time it has been observed that during Board exams average students do well. So, trust your preparation and write well, it will help you to score better. Never become overconfident, but rather believe in yourself and your abilities and this will help you answer properly.

- As the days are near to appear for the exams, do not get bogged down by pressures and expectations. Remember to perform to the best of your capabilities, it will surely bring you good results. Try to keep a growth-oriented mindset as it will help you finish your syllabus and make you score better.

- Revision is a must for all subjects. For many students, revision seems to be a rushed activity and for others an optional one. But by doing this, students can look back at sections or parts gone unnoticed.

- On the exam day, the reading time given must be used wisely. While reading each question, try to understand what the question expects you to answer. Keep in mind that words like enlist, illustrate, reason, explain or enumerate should be underlined so that students do not miss out on what needs to be done. The reading time given to students is provided so that they think about the answer structure and how to attempt rather than wasting time before writing.

- When you start answering the questions, write as per the weightage of the question and not unnecessary lines. Keep in mind that a low marks weightage means not more than a few words or 1-2 lines. Students are advised not to over-explain short answer questions as it can lead to shortage of time for long answers.

- After writing the exam, take time out and read your answers once before submitting the paper. While revising, it helps students in being more confident about the answers and also saves them from making silly mistakes that can be corrected right away.

- This is to all students – 'Keep your handwriting neat and legible'. Those who are going to correct your paper will have limited patience and time, so make things easy for them. Also, remember that neat and easily understandable handwriting can fetch you good marks.