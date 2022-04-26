CBSE Boards: Class 10 and 12 term 2 exam begins today; check guidelines here

As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 papers will begin from 10:30 am and end by 12:30 pm

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the Class 10 and 12 term 2 exams from today, 26 April. For Class 10 students, the exam will begin with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Sherpa, Tamang, and Thai papers while for Class 12 students, it will commence with the Entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers.

As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 papers will begin at 10:30 am and end by 12:30 pm. Through a live webinar held on Monday, CBSE described exam preparations and the roles of functionaries.

The Board also informed that those students who have missed either term 1 or term 2 examinations will receive a grade based on their performance (in one of them). They will calculate and release the results for Class 10 and 12 students, even if they have missed either of the two-term exams.

Amid the COVID-19 scare, CBSE has made all arrangements for the smooth functioning of the examination.

CBSE Term 2 Exam Guidelines:

- Students are advised to carry their CBSE term 2 admit card to the exam venue.

- Students can enter the examination hall at 10 am. No student will be allowed to enter the hall after the stipulated time.

- Candidates are requested to carry their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottles.

- It is mandatory for all students to wear masks. Students will also have to follow social distancing norms.

- Keeping the heatwave conditions in mind, students are directed to be properly hydrated. They can carry a bottle of water along with them

- Before appearing for the exam, 15 minutes of reading time has been allotted to the students

This year, more than 35 lakh students are appearing for the term 2 board exams. According to an NDTV report, the Class 10 CBSE term 2 exams will be conducted across 7,406 centres while Class 12 examinations will be held in 6,720 centres of the country.