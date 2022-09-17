Candidates can register for the exams by visiting the official CBSE web portal at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE board registration fee for the general category candidates is Rs 1500 for 5 subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the registration process of private candidates for CBSE Board exam 2023 today, 17 September. Candidates can register for the exams by visiting the official CBSE web portal. Students will be able to take the exam only in the subjects and syllabus as prescribed for the year of examination. Applicants can apply for only those subjects which are auto-generated in the system. The last date to apply for the CBSE Board 2023 is 30 September. The deadline to apply, with a late fee, is 7 October. It is to be noted that the CBSE board registration fee for the general category candidates is Rs 1500 for 5 subjects. However, the application fee for opting for an additional subject stands at Rs 300.

What are the steps to register for the CBSE board exams 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal.

Step 2: Go to the link saying “individual examinee” on the home page.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new web portal for private candidates.

Step 4: Go to the private examination form link and fill in your details.

Step 5: Upload the documents asked and deposit the CBSE application fee.

Step 6: Afterwards, click on the submit button.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of your CBSE application form for future use and reference.

Here are the official notifications for class 10 and 12

It is to be noted that the board will not accept the application in offline mode or after the due date has passed. Students who appeared for CBSE 2021 board exams, and before, will have to submit their details like the CBSE roll number and year of passing in the online application form. The CBSE will allot the examination centre according to the choice of the city filled in the application.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.