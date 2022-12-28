The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2023 date sheet for the practical exams has been released. According to the schedule, the practical exams of CBSE for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be conducted from 2 January to 14 February in 2023.

Candidates can check the official notice and guidelines on the official website of CBSE – www.cbse.gov.in. CBSE has notified that the marks in respect of all practical examination/project/internal assessments shall be uploaded simultaneously. The uploading of marks will begin from the dates of conduct of exams/assessments. The uploading of marks has to be done by the last date of respective class as notified by the board.

At the time of uploading marks, the school, internal examiner, and external examiner need to ensure that the marks uploaded are correct. It is because correction in the marks won’t be allowed once it has been uploaded. Schools and examiners have to keep in mind the maximum marks allotted for practical/project/internal assessment as per the guidelines issued by CBSE.

It is needed to ensure that the examiner completes all the entries in the practical answer book correctly and carefully. The board has advised the examiners to complete all the entries in practical answer books carefully and correctly.

Practical answer books won’t be made available by the board for Class 10. The schools are required to make all the arrangements themselves. Once the exam has been conducted, books of the students are not needed to be sent to the regional office.

For more details, see the official notification here:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//Conduct_Practical_Project_Internal_Session_2022_23_27122022.pdf.

CBSE has asked the schools to make plans in line with the number of students registered for the board exams. It has also asked them to inform the candidates timely so that they don’t miss their exams. If a student fails to give the practical exam, then the particular exam is going to be re-scheduled within decided dates.

Students have been advised to read all the deadlines released by the board. If a student remains absent in the online portal, schools have to mark him/her as “Absent”. If the candidate has reappeared for the practical at a later date, the schools need to mark the student as “Re-scheduled” on the online portal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.