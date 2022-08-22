Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Class 10 and 12 compartment examinations. Students can download it from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for Classes 10 and 12 compartment examinations. Students preparing for the exam can download their CBSE hall ticket from the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in. To avail the CBSE admit card, students will have to submit their user id, password, and security pin on the given portal. As per the schedule, the Class 10 compartment examination will begin on 23 August and end on 29 August 2022. Whereas, the Class 12 compartment examination will commence on 23 August and end the same day. The exams are for two hours and will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students can check the schedule for Classes 10 and 12 here:

Direct link to download Class 10 schedule:

Direct link to download Class 12 schedule:

Here’s how to download the CBSE Compartment exam admit card 2022:

Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the portal reading ‘Pariksha Sangam.’

On the homepage, search and click on ‘Schools’ and then on ‘Pre-Exam Activities’.

Then click on the link reading ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’.

Students will have to submit their credentials like – user id, password, security pin, and login.

Check and download the CBSE compartment examination admit cards.

Keep a hard copy of the CBSE compartment examination for future reference.

Direct link: https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/comptt/schlogin.aspx

Important instructions for candidates to follow:

All candidates will get 15 minutes of reading time before starting the exam.

Candidates will have to follow all instructions printed on the admit card.

Duration for each examination has been mentioned in the schedule and hall ticket.

Students are strictly advised to follow social distancing norms.

They have to bring along their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle and cover their nose and mouth with masks all time.

Parents must guide their ward(s) about measures to be taken to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

For further updates or information, students can visit the official website at www.cbse.gov.in

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.