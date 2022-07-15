CA Result 2022: ICAI to likely announce results for May session today, check details

Aspirants can also receive their ICAI CA Final result for May session on their email ID. For this, they are required to register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email ID. Candidates will receive the results on their registered email ID when it is announced

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced that the CA Final result 2022 for the May session will be released either on 15 or 16 July 2022. The result will be declared on the official website at icai.org.

Tweeting about the same, ICAI wrote that the results of ICAI Chartered Accountants Final Exams that were conducted in May 2022 are expected to be declared on Friday, 15 July 2022 (evening) or Saturday, 16 July 2022. The result can be accessed on the official website at icai.nic.in.

Students should note that the exact time of CA Final Result is yet to be confirmed. However, as per a Times Now report, if the results are declared today, they are expected to be out by 12 noon.

What are the steps to check the ICAI CA Final Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'CA Final May 2022 result' link present on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, fill in your details.

Step 4: Submit it and your CA final scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your ICAI result, print and save it for future.

After the ICAI CA Final May results are declared, it is also likely that the Institute will release a CA Final May session merit list. If released, this list will consist of the names of Toppers of CA Results. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

