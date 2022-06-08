BSF Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 90 Inspector, SI and others posts

Applicants registering for the post of Inspector (Architect) should be below 30 years. While the upper age limit for other registered posts is 30 years as per the closing date of the application.

The Border Security Force (BSF) will end the online application process for recruitment to 90 vacancies of Inspector (Architect), Sub Inspector (Works), and Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical) today, 8 June.

Those who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of BSF’s recruitment portal - rectt.bsf.gov.in - till 23:59 pm. Through this recruitment drive, the BSF will fill up a total of 90 vacancies in the organisation.

Vacancy Details:

For Sub Inspector (Works): 57 openings

For Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32 positions

For the post of Inspector (Architect): 1 post

Find the official notice here.

Steps to apply for BSF Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the Recruitment Opening tab that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to click on “Apply Here” against Group B/2022 vacancies

Step 4: Then, fill up all the details, upload the required documents, and pay the necessary application fee

Step 5: Submit the application form and keep a printout of the same for future use

Here’s the direct link.

While registering for the recruitment, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200.

Details on Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants registering for the post of Inspector (Architect) should be below 30 years. While the upper age limit for other registered posts is 30 years as per the closing date of the application.

For Inspector (Architect) Post: Candidates should hold a degree in architecture from a recognised Institution or University. The degree should also be registered with the Council of Architecture under the Architects Act, 1972.

For Sub Inspector (Works) Post: Candidate should have passed three years of Diploma course in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognised by the Central or State Government.

For Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical) Post: Applicants should have passed three years diploma programme in Electrical Engineering from an Institute that has been recognized by the Central or State Governments.

For more details and updates, aspirants are advised to keep a regular check on the official website.