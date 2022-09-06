BSF Recruitment 2022: Application process for 323 ASI, Head Constable posts ends today

Border Security Force (BSF) will close the online application process for several posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) today.

The Border Security Force (BSF) will close the online application process for several posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India (GoI) today, 6 September. Candidates who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of BSF’s recruitment portal. “Posts are combatised and purely temporarily in nature but are likely to become permanent,” reads the notification. The selection process for eligible candidates will take place in two phases. The first phase is a written examination. The second phase is Physical Measurement, Typing Speed Test for HC (Min), Shorthand Test for ASI (Steno), Documentation, and Medical Examination. BSF is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 323 vacancies in the organisation.

Read the official notice here.

Vacancy Details: (Total 323)

Head Constable posts: 312

Assistant Sub-Inspector posts: 11

The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years as on 6 September 2022. Candidates should hold an intermediate or senior secondary school (Class 12) certificate from a recognised university or board.

Simple steps to apply for the BSF recruitment 2022:

Go to the official website of BSF.

Look for the link that reads “Apply Here” against “RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT SUB INSPECTOR (STENO) AND HEAD CONSTABLE (MINISTERIAL)” and click on it.

As a new page opens, candidates need to fill up all the details, upload the documents and also pay the application fee.

Then, submit the registration form as asked.

Keep a printout of the same for future purpose.

Candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs 100 for the recruitment drive. Those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex-Servicemen, BSF candidates, and female applicants have been exempted from payment of examination fees.

Keep checking the official website of BSF for more details and updates on the same.

