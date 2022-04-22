BSEB Class 10 Admit Cards 2022: Steps to download hall tickets for compartment exam
Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will release the admit card for class 10 compartmental exams today, 22 April. Candidates may download the Class 10 Compartmental cum Special exam admit cards from the Bihar Board’s official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.
On Thursday, an announcement about the release of admit cards was made by the board on its website.
A total of 4326 students will take the Bihar board Matric compartment exams. This includes 2107 boys and 2219 girls. The examination will be taken in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm while the other shift will be from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. It is to be noted that a reading time of 15 minutes will also be provided.
BSEB Matric Admit Cards 2022: Here are the steps to download the admit card
Candidates would need their Roll Number and other login credentials for downloading the BSEB Matric admit cards. Here is the step-by-step process on how to download the admit card.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads download BSEB, Bihar Board 10th Compartmental cum Special Exam admit cards 2022
Step 3: Now, sign in using your login credentials
Step 4: The BSEB Admit Card 2022 will appear on your screen
Step 5: Download and print a copy of your admit card for future references
Candidates are advised to check every detail on their admit cards carefully. In case of any confusion, students can contact the Bihar Board on the following numbers, 0612-2232074, 2232257 and 2232239
Students are also advised to keep checking the official website for further information.
