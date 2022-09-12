BPSSC FRO selection letter released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, check direct link

Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam will be able to download their selection letter from the Commission’s official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in. BPSSC plans to fill up a total of 43 positions of Range Officers of Forest in the organisation

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued the selection letter for the Range Officer of Forest 2020 today, 12 September. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam will be able to download their selection letter from the commission’s official website. Through this recruitment campaign, BPSSC aims to fill up a total of 43 positions of Range Officers of Forest in the organisation. “Please log in by using your registration number or mobile number with date of birth to download the Selection letter for the post of RANGE OFFICERS OF FOREST (Advt 02/2020),” reads the notification on the website.

Steps to download the BPSSC FRO selection letter:

Go to the official website of BPSSC.

Search and click on the Range Officer of Forest 2020 selection letter link that is on the homepage.

As the page opens, aspirants have to submit their login details correctly and download the selection letter.

Candidates are advised to check and download the Range Officer of Forest 2020 selection letter.

Save, download and take a printout of the Range Officer of Forest 2020 selection letter for future reference.

Find the direct link here.

Earlier this month, the BPSSC released the final result of the Range Officer of Forest 2020. The commission conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test for Range Officers from 1 August to 6 August 2022. According to the official notice, a total of 229 candidates appeared for the medical test. Out of which, only six were declared unfit for the medical test, whereas 31 aspirants were absent. On the other hand, a total of 129 aspirants were found to be fit after undergoing medical tests.

Here is the official notice.

Here’s the data for all selected candidates (Total –30 male and 12 female aspirants = 42)

General Category: 6 Female and 19 Male = Total 25

Backward Caste (BC) Women (3 percent) = 2 Female candidates

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category: 1 Female and 3 Male= Total 4

Economically Backward Classes (EBCs): 3 Female and 6 Male = Total 9

Schedule Caste (SC) = 1 Male

Category of Freedom Fighters = 1 Male candidate

However, one post of ST remains unfilled due to the non-availability of an ST candidate.

