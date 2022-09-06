BPSSC FRO final result declared at bpssc.bih.nic.in, find direct link
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued the final result of the Range Officer of Forest 2020. Candidates can check at bpssc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued the final result of the Range Officer of Forest 2020. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check and download the merit list from BPSSC’s official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in. A total of 229 candidates appeared for the medical test. Out of the total, six were declared unfit for the medical test, and 31 candidates were absent. Hence, 129 aspirants were found fit after undergoing medical tests. Through this recruitment exam, BPSSC plans to fill up a total of 43 positions of Range Officers of Forest. The Commission conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test from 1 to 6 August this year.
Check the official notice here: https://bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-06-09-2022.pdf
Data of all selected candidates:
– General Category: 19 Male and 6 Female – Total 25
– Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category: 3 Male and 1 Female – Total of 4
– Economically Backward Classes (EBCs): 6 Male and 3 Female – Total of 9
– Schedule Caste (SC): 1 Male candidate
– Backward Caste (BC) Women (3 percent): 2 Female candidates
– Wards of Freedom Fighters: 1 Male candidate
Total – 30 Male candidates and 12 aspirants = 42.
It is to be noted that one post of ST remained unfilled due to the non-availability of an ST candidate on the list.
Check steps to download the BPSSC FRO final result:
Step 1: Go to the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the Range Officer of Forest 2020 result link on BPSSC’s main page.
Step 3: Soon after clicking the desired link, the BPSSC FRO final result will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Candidates should check, save and download the BPSSC FRO final result.
Step 5: Keep a printout of the BPSSC FRO final result for future purpose.
Direct link to download the BPSSC FRO final result:
https://bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-06-09-2022.pdf
For more information and updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of BPSSC.
