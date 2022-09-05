Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online application process for the Lower Division Clerk Main exam 2022. Candidates who registered for the main exam can apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has begun the online application process for the Lower Division Clerk Main exam 2022. Candidates can apply for the main exam on the official website of BPSC. The last date to register for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Main exam is 15 September this year. A total of 140 eligible candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the LDC Main exam. The list was based on the preliminary exam that was conducted on 26 February 2022. The Commission will fill a total of 24 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. Shortlisted candidates should note that the registration process will be held via online mode only. Aspirants are advised to not send their application forms to the BPSC office by post.

Find the official notice here.

Check simple steps to apply for the Lower Division Clerk Main exam 2021:

Go to BPSC’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Search and click on the “Apply Online” link.

Then, click on the LDC Main 2022 application link that is on the home page.

Candidates have to login with correct details and apply for the main exam.

To complete the application process, fill out the form and pay the necessary fee.

Then finally, submit the LDC Main 2022 form.

Keep a hard copy of the LDC Main 2022 exam form for future purpose.

Here is the direct link to apply.

Candidates applying for the main exam from the unreserved category need to pay Rs 750 for the application form. Whereas, for the reserved category candidates, an application fee of Rs 200 is applicable.

It is to be noted that aspirants will be shortlisted on the basis of two written exams. The first is Preliminary and the second is the Main recruitment exam. Following both the written exams, selected candidates will be called for a computer skill test. Those who are further selected will receive a pay scale of Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level 2).

