BPSC Recruitment 2022: Headmaster results announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in

As per the official notice, around 421 candidates have qualified the examination. The scores of the candidates who appeared for the exam will be displayed under the 'marks sheet' column on the official website

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for the Headmaster recruitment exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC Headmaster written exam (objective) was conducted on 31 May 2022 across 25 examination centres in Patna. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill up a total of 6,421 posts of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools across the state. The pay scale for the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools is approximately Rs 35,000. Candidates can access the BPSC Headmaster results by entering their roll number and date of birth correctly on the portal. As per the official notice, around 421 candidates have qualified the examination. The scores of the candidates who appeared for the exam will be displayed under the “marks sheet” column on the official website. The merit list further contains the rank-wise roll number and names of the shortlisted applicants.

Find the official notice here.

Check steps to download BPSC Headmaster Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the results link reading - ‘Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2022)’.

Step 3: The BPSC Headmaster result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the BPSC Headmaster result and download the page for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to BPSC Headmaster

This year, a total of 13,055 candidates appeared for the BPSC Headmaster exam. For more information, applicants can visit the BPSC website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.