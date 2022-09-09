BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 208 Assistant Professor posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Apply for the vacancies at bpsc.bih.nic.in till 28 September

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested aspirants can apply for the vacancies by visiting the BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The registration process will end on 28 September 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up a total of 208 vacancies in the organisation.

These registered vacancies are for Computer Science and Engineering Discipline, under Science & Technology Department, Government of Bihar. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully on the notification before applying for the post.

The minimum age requirement for the candidates is 22 years. While the maximum age limit is 65 years as on 1 August 2022. They should also have an educational qualification of B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc in Engineering and M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech in Computer science and Engineering.

Most importantly have a first-class certificate or equivalent grade in any one of the above degrees.

Candidates can read the official notice here: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-09-08-02.pdf

Steps to apply for the BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the official site, search and click on the “Apply Online” link.

Step 3: Then click on the Assistant Professor application link available on the page.

Step 4: Candidates need to login and register themselves for the exam.

Step 5: To proceed further, they have to fill in all the details, pay the fee and submit the form as asked.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 for future need.

SC/ST/PWD and female candidates need to pay Rs 200 for the application fee. Candidates from other categories will pay Rs 750 for the same.

The admit card and date of exam for the post of Assistant Professor will be announced in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website on a regular basis.

