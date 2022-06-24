BPSC Project Manager (Main) Examination 2020: Registrations postponed till 27 June; check details here

A total of 969 candidates have successfully cleared the Prelims round and will be eligible to appear for the Mains Examination. The BPSC Project Manager Mains written exam will carry a total of 600 marks and include three objective and one subjective paper

The registration process for Project Manager Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2020. has been deferred by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Earlier, the commission was set to open the registration window on 24 June, while application deadline was 15 July.

According to the latest notification, the online application process for Project Manager Main (Written) Competitive Examination will be suspended from 24 June to 9 am on 27 June due to server maintenance.

BPSC Project Manager Preliminary Exam was conducted on 3 August 2021. A total of 969 candidates have successfully cleared the Prelims round and will be eligible to appear for the Mains Examination. The BPSC Project Manager Mains written exam will carry a total of 600 marks and include three objective and one subjective paper.

Read the official release here.

Based on their performances in the Mains exam, candidates will be called for interviews and document verification. The final list will be prepared after the interview round.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has also released an interview schedule along with the cut-off marks for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor (Management) in Patna's Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University.

The personal interview round for the Assistant Professor (Management) recruitment will take place on 16 July 2022 in two different shifts. The first shift will start at 10:30 AM and the second shift will commence at 2:30 PM. The roll numbers of the candidates and shifts assigned to them are mentioned in the official notification.

Candidates are requested to read the official notification carefully before appearing in the interview round. Read the official notification and interview schedule here.

For more information regarding the recruitment process and other details, applicants can visit the BPSC website.

