BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022: Register for 40,506 vacancies at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has reopened the registration process for recruitment to positions of Head Teacher in Primary Schools. The 40,000+ vacancies come under the Education Department, Government of Bihar.

Candidates who are interested can apply for the vacancies on the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the updated schedule, the last date to fill out the application form is 23 September. The correction or edit window will be open for candidates till 30 September.

The BPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 40,506 vacancies for Head Teachers. Out of the total number of vacancies, 13,761 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Read the BPSC Head Teacher recruitment reopen notice here:

https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-09-06-06.pdf

Find the BPSC Head Teacher recruitment 2022 notification here:

https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-03-23-04.pdf

Check the district-wise vacancies here:

https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-03-23-05.pdf

Simple steps to apply for the BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the “Apply Online” link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Then, click on the Head Teacher application form.

Step 4: As the page opens, candidates have to log in and apply for the post.

Step 5: Aspirants have to fill in all the details, pay the necessary fee and also submit the form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022 form for future purpose.

Direct link here: https://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/admissionProcess/ApplicantRegistrationForm/ApplicantRegistrationForm?recordid=150

Applicants applying for the BPSC Head Teacher post should pay an application fee of Rs 750. Those from SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category will have to pay only Rs 200 for the same. Those registering themselves should not be more than 60 years of age as on 1 August 2021.

Candidates should read the official notification carefully before applying for the post of Head Teacher in Primary School. All details concerning, age limit, education qualification, selection process, and vacancy details are available in the official notice.

