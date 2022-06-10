BPSC declares final result for Assistant Professor recruitment, check details here

The cut-off marks of candidates in the Objective type Prelims exam and Mains exam for Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering) has also been released by the Commission. The cut-off marks have been divided category-wise.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the final result of Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering) Competitive Exam. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the result and the final answer key from the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. A merit list of 292 candidates against 306 notified vacancies has been released by the Commission.

The Commission had conducted the interview for a total of 740 candidates who had qualified in the written exam. However, only 697 candidates had appeared in the interview round that was held from 25 February to 7 April.

How to Download BPSC Assistant Professor Final Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the Subject Section available on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘Final Results: Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 44/2020) ’ . You will see it flashing on the homepage.

Step 4: The PDF of the BPSC Assistant Professor Final Result 2020 will open up in a new window.

Step 5: Save and download the BPSC result PDF for future reference

This is the direct link to the BPSC result.

The answer key can also be checked here.

The cut-off marks of candidates in the Objective type Prelims exam and Mains exam for Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering) has also been released by the Commission. The cut-off marks have been divided category-wise. The merit list has also released on the basis of the cut-off marks only.

The BPSC had earlier released the answer key of the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination as well. Candidates should regularly check the official website for any additional updates related to the BPSC recruitment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.