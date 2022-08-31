BPSC DACO Main exam registrations to begin on 5 September; check pay scale, job profile

The recruitment drive intends to fill 38 vacancies for the post of district art and culture officer in the arts, culture and youth department of the Bihar government

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon start registrations for district art and culture officer (DACO) Main examination 2021. Candidates will be able to submit their applications for the exam at the commission’s official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in/Default.htm, from 5 September. The last date for registration is 20 September, 2022.

Applicants belonging to general/unreserved category must pay Rs 750 as fee, whereas candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Females category must pay Rs 200. You can see the official notification here.

The recruitment drive intends to fill 38 vacancies for the post of district art and culture officer in the arts, culture and youth department of the Bihar government. The candidates will be selected on the basis of two written exams, which are Preliminary and Main recruitment exams. Short listed candidates will be called for a computer skill test.

Important points:

The applicant must be between the age of 21-37 years.

The candidates must have completed their graduation from a UGC recognised university. And they must have completed their post-graduation or post-graduation diploma in the fields of dramatic arts, theatre or dramatics, or an equivalent degree in dance/music/fine arts/art history.

The number of attempts by the candidates is unlimited as soon as they are fulfilling the age criteria.

Only those candidates can apply for the post of BPSC District Art and Culture Officer who have Indian citizenship.

No previous experience is needed for this post.

Salary and job profile

Consolidated salary of BPSC district art culture officer ranges between Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400 per month. Along with the salary, the successful candidates will also get fixed allowances including house rent, dearness, bonus, medical reimbursement, and overtime. The additional benefits are earned leaves, medical insurance, pension benefits, etc.

The post of BPSC district art culture officer is a highly coveted government position. Successful candidates will get to enjoy various perks like experience in the cultural field. This post has a probation period of two years, after which the job becomes permanent. The retirement age is 58-60 years.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.