BPSC CDPO 2022: Answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, find direct link here

The Preliminary exam 2022 was held for the recruitment of 55 vacancies for Child Development Project Officer in Bihar’s Social Welfare Department. The selection of the candidates will be based on the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and personality test or interview round

The answer keys of the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021 have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Those who appeared for the exam can download the answer key by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates should note that the answer keys have been released for Series A, B, C, and D. As per the schedule set by the Commission, the BPSC CDPO Preliminary exam 2022 was conducted on Sunday, 15 May for the General Knowledge/General Studies paper. It was held in an offline mode with a total of 150 questions and marks. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

Check simple steps to download BPSC CDPO answer key 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the CDPO answer key link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the BPSC CDPO answer key will appear on your screen

Step 4: Check and download the CDPO answer key for future use or reference

Direct link.

Those who are interested can read the BPSC CDPO Answer key notice here.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates can raise objections, to the answer keys by sending proof through speed post. The last day to raise an objection is by 17 June. While raising an objection, candidates have to make sure that they have the required list of details mentioned on it:

- Name of the candidate

- Roll Number

- Name of the Post

- Post Category Number

- Advertisement Number

- Date of Exam and Session timing (Morning or Evening)

- Question Booklet Series and Question Number

