BPSC Assistant Audit Officer recruitment 2021: Preliminary exam likely on 18 June, details here

According to the official notification, there is a possibility that the examination date may change

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has set a tentative date of 18 June, 2022 for the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021.

According to the official notification, there is a possibility that the examination date may change. To stay up-to-date, registered applicants should check the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in on a regular basis.

Check out the official notification here.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 138 vacancies.

Learn about the selection procedure:

Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in the preliminary exam, which will be followed by the Mains Written Exam and an interview round.

To provide you with an overview of the exam pattern, the preliminary exam will be an objective-type MCQ-based question paper. It will last for two hours and will consist of a total of 150 marks. Candidates who are declared qualified for the Mains will have to take three subjects: Hindi (100 marks), General Studies-I (300 marks), and General Studies-II (300 marks), as well as a 300-mark optional subject. Each examination will be of three hours.

Some of the eligibility requirements for individuals to apply for these roles were that they be at least 21-year-old and not older than 37-year-old. Furthermore, candidates need to have a bachelor's degree in commerce, economics, statistics, or mathematics from a recognised university. Candidates having an MBA, CA, ICWA, or CS degree were also eligible to apply.

According to Republicworld.com, no data about the Assistant Audit Officer's compensation have been provided, however, based on industry standards for Matrix Level 7 pay, the income is projected to range between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,40,000.

For the unversed, the application process for these posts began on 17 April and concluded on 15 May, 2021.