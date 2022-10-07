The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for Assistant Engineer (AE) – Electrical/Mechanical/ Civil/ competitive examination. Candidates who want to appear for the AE exam may now check the full schedule on the official BPSC web portal at bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the official BPSC schedule, the exam will be held on 13 and 14 October in three shifts. The first shift is from 10 AM to 11 AM, second shift will take place from 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM and the third shift will take place between 1 PM to 2 PM.

Aspirants will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official web portal of the commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

What are the steps to download the schedule for the BPSC examination?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the BPSC AE admit card link present on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in your BPSC login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your BPSC admit card will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the BPSC admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the BPSC admit card for further use.

Check the BPSC exam schedule notification here:

https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-10-06-01.pdf

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the BPSC admit card for future reference, as they will need to carry it to the exam centre. Aspirants will not be allowed to enter the exam premises without producing the admit card.

BPSC or Bihar Public Service Commission was established to recruit qualified candidates for different civil service positions in the state. BPSC conducts various examinations annually to recruit qualified personnel for different government departments.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the BPSC’s official portal for latest updates related to the exam.