The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued an important notice for candidates who will be appearing for the BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022. The notice is about minor changes/corrections made in seven examination centres. The commission has made changes in centres including Samastipur, Supaul, Purnea, Munger, Nalanda, Nalanda, and Patna, according to the notice. The BPSC has also released the examination centre code for all the districts. Candidates preparing for the test can check and download the official notice from the website of BPSC. The commission recently released the BPSC 67th CCE admit cards for re-examination. The hall tickets for the same can be downloaded on bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the BPSC 67th prelims re-exam will be conducted on 30 September 2022. It will be held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm. The Re-Examination will be conducted at 38 districts in 1,153 exam centres across Bihar. Through this recruitment exam, BPSC aims to fill up a total of 807 posts in the Bihar state government.

Here is the official notice on minor changes in 7 exam centres.

Here is the official notice on exam centre code.

Here is the BPSC 67th prelims exam date notice.

Simple steps to download the BPSC admit card 2022:

Go to the official website of BPSC.

Search and click on the admit card link that is available on the homepage.

Candidates have to key in their login details and submit.

Then check and download the BPSC admit card 2022.

Keep a printout of the BPSC admit card 2022 for future reference.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Round. Applicants are advised to regularly keep visiting the official website of BPSC for all updates and information.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.