BPSC 67th CCE 2021: Registration deadline ends today; apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The registration deadline for the Bihar Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 2021 will end today, 19 November. Candidates can register for the BPSC CCE 2021 by visiting the official website at https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

The exam will be held by the BPSC for filling 726 vacancies, according to news reports. The Commission will conduct the BPSC preliminary examination on January 23, 2022.

The online application process for the BPSC 67th CCE was started on September 30. To qualify for the exam, candidates have to clear three stages of the BPSC CCE 2021 – prelims exam, main exam, and the final interview.

How to apply for BPSC 67th CCE 2021:

Visit the official BPSC website at https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Click on the option to apply for the BPSC 67th CCE 2021 that is given on the home page

Click on the link for BPSC online application that is displayed on the screen

Register yourself and login to fill the BPSC application form

Enter details regarding educational qualification and other details

Now, upload photograph and signature (signature should be in English and Hindi both)

Submit the form and save a copy of the BPSC CCE 2021 form for future reference

Direct link to apply for BPSC 67th CCE: https://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/admissionProcess/ApplicantRegistrationForm/ApplicantRegistrationForm?recordid=145

The application edit window will open for candidates till 29 November. The admit card for the BPSC 67th CCE exam will be issued in due time before the examination. Applicants can download the admit cards from the official website https://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/.

The exam is open for candidates who have completed their undergraduate degrees from a recognised educational institute. The maximum age limit is 37 years for General candidates and 42 years for SC/ST applicants. For female candidates as well as those belonging to the BC and EBC category, the age limit is 40 years.

Before applying for the examination, applicants are advised to go through the detailed official notification on the official website of the BPSC.