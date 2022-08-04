BPSC 66th CCE final result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Sudhir Kumar tops merit list

BPSC has announced 66th CCE Final results along with the category-wise cut-off marks on its official website. Among 1838 aspirants, Sudhir Kumar has become the state topper while Ankit Kumar and Brijesh Kumar have come second and third respectively

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the final result for the 66th Combined Competitive Examination. The commission has also issued the category-wise cut-off marks along with the ranks. In the final merit list, a total of 685 candidates have been included based on their performance in the Main Exam and the interview round.

Candidates who have taken the Combined Competitive Examination can check their respective results from the official website of BPSC which is bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the commission, a total of 1838 candidates were shortlisted for the interview round after successfully creating the Mains. Among them, 1768 aspirants appeared for the interviews.

This year, Sudhir Kumar secured the highest marks becoming the state topper. Ankit Kumar has come second and Brajesh Kumar is in the third position. While Sudhir Kumar and Brajesh Kumar are going into the state’s Tax Department in Assistant Commissioner posts, Ankit Kumar has opted for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post in Bihar Police.

Direct link for BPSC CCE Result.

The qualified candidates have come through three phases - Prelims, Mains and Interviews. To break ties, candidates securing higher marks in the Mains have been given the preference, followed by those who have obtained more marks in the elective subjects.

In case of ties even at this stage, older candidates have got a lesser rank. If the age is the same for both, preferences have been provided according to the names in the order of preference in Devnagri.

BPSC conducted this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 689 vacancies in several posts such as District Commandant, Jail Superintendent, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Sub Election Officer, Employment Officer/District Employment Officer, Sugarcane Officer, Probation Officer, District Minority Welfare Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Additional District Transport Officer, Supply Inspector, Revenue Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, Labour Enforcement Officer and Rural Development Officer.

Steps to follow while checking BPSC CCE Final Result:

Visit the official BPSC site, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Final Results: 66th Combined Competitive Examination.’

A PDF file will appear to show the merit list and category-wise cut-off marks.

Download the copy and take out a printed copy for any further use.

