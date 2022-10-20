Bank of Baroda has opened the online application window for recruitment to various posts of IT professionals. The recruitment is being held for the IT department on fixed-term engagement on a contractual basis. Candidates can apply for vacancies by visiting the official website at bankofbaroda.in. “The process of registration of application is complete when the fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode on or before the last date for fee payment,” reads the notification.

The last date to register for the vacancies is 9 November 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the Bank of Baroda aims to fill up a total of 60 vacancies.

It is to be noted that all correspondence will be made only on the email ID mentioned by the candidate in their online application form. The same has to be kept active for receiving call letters and interview schedules. The call letter/advice will be sent via email only. Candidates are advised to check the bank’s website – www.bankofbaroda.in/careers.htm – regularly for details and updates.

Read the official notice here:

https://www.bankofbaroda.in/-/media/Project/BOB/CountryWebsites/India/Career/detailed-advertisement-recruitment-of-it-professionals-for-it-18-25.pdf

Vacancy Details (Total: 60 vacancies)

Senior Developer -Full Stack Java: 16 posts

Developer- Full Stack Java: 13 posts

Quality Assurance Engineers: 6 posts

Developer – Full Stack .NET & JAVA: 6 posts

Developer – Mobile Application Development: 6 posts

Junior Quality Assurance Engineer: 5 posts

Senior Developer – Mobile Application Development: 4 posts

Senior Quality Assurance Lead: 2 posts

Senior UI/UX Designer: 1 post

UI/UX Designer: 1 post

Check the steps to apply for the BOB recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at bankofbaroda.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Current Opportunities” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the “Apply Now” link that is under the desired posts.

Step 4: Fill up the recruitment form, pay the necessary fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the same for future use.

Here’s the direct link to apply:

https://smepaisa.bankofbaroda.co.in/BOBITP3/

Candidates who are applying for the positions should have passed BE/ BTech in Computer Science or Information Technology (IT). More details on age criteria, application fee, pay scale, and others are available in the notification.