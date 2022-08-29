Board exams 2023: CBSE issues important notice for Classes 10 and 12; details here
All CBSE-affiliated schools have been directed to complete their registration process and submit the list of candidates before the last date, 31 August
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice regarding the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, which are to be held in February 2023. In the official notice, the Board has directed schools to submit the list of candidates (LOC) who are going to appear for the board exams next year. These registrations by the respective schools are taking place for the academic year 2022- 23. The last date for registration for Classes 9 and 11 is 30 September. While the deadline for submitting the list of candidates for Classes 10 and 12 for the upcoming Board exam is 31 August. “As you are aware the last date for Registration for Classes IX and XI is 30.09.2022 (Friday) and for submission of the List of Candidates for Classes X and XII is 31.08.2022 (Wednesday),” the notice reads.
Find the official notice here.
The Board has also informed that there will be no further extension of the registration window and the LOC of the students. The CBSE has asked all schools to adhere to the mentioned deadline.
All CBSE-affiliated schools have been directed to complete their registration process and submit the list of candidates before the last date. The responsibility of submitting the LOC is on the head of the institution. The Board will not accept any further requests for an extension once the deadline has passed.
To follow the registration process, schools must log in using their user id, password, and security pin. The process of submission of data of students began on 16 June.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
JEE Advanced admit card 2022 expected today, check steps to download
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, 23 August. Candidates can download it from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.
ICAR Entrance Exam 2022: NTA releases schedule at icar.nta.nic.in, check notice
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance exam 2022
CA Inter May 2023 Exams: ICAI releases important notice for inter candidates
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an important notice regarding the ICAI CA Inter exam 2023. Candidates can read the notification by visiting the official website at icai.org.