BITSAT 2022: Test centre allotment announced, here are the steps to check

Students should have a minimum aggregate of 75 percent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in class 12, if they wish to opt for Mathematics in BITSAT, or a minimum of aggregate 75 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology, in case they wish to take Biology in BITSAT in Class 12 examination.

The test centre allotment has been announced for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022. The aspiring candidates who had registered for the exam can check the centre allotted on the official website at bitsadmission.com.

The BITSAT slot booking for this year will start from 17 June 2022. The aspiring candidates will be required to complete the slot booking by selecting their preferred date and time. The last date to complete the slot booking is 22 June. The admit card for the test will be issued on 25 June.

What are the steps to check the Test Centre?

Step 1: Go to the official website at bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Go to the link that reads, "Click Here to find out about BITSAT-2022 Test City" on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to sign in

Step 4: Check the test centre allotted to you for the test

It must be noted that the candidates cannot change the allotted BITSAT exam centre on any grounds.

What is the eligibility criteria for the exam?

For BPharm.: Candidates should have passed the class 12 examination of the 10+2 system from a recognized Board with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as their subjects.

For other courses except for BPharm.: Applicants should have successfully passed the Class 12 exam from a recognized Central or State Board or its equivalent with Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics as their subjects. The candidates must have adequate proficiency in English.

