BITSAT 2022: Application process ends today at 5 pm; check details here

In case of any error, students will be able to make changes to the application form. The BITSAT form edit window will remain open till 12 June.

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani will conclude the application process for the BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT 2022) today. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can register online up to 5:00 PM today through the official website of BITS- bitsadmission.com.

Read the information brochure here. As per the official notification, students who won’t apply for BITSAT 2022 Session I by the last date, will not be allowed to apply for BITSAT 2022 Session 2 from 4 July to 20 July this year.

Eligibility Criteria:

For other programmes except for BPharm.: Candidates who have successfully cleared the 12th examination from a recognized Central or State board, or its equivalent, with Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry as subjects can apply for the programmes. They also should have adequate proficiency in English.

For BPharm.: Students should have passed their 12th examination of the 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board, or its equivalent, with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Applicants should have scored a minimum of aggregate 75 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, in case of taking Mathematics in BITSAT, or a minimum of aggregate 75 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology, in case of taking Biology in BITSAT in Class 12th examination.

Application Fee:

For appearing twice:

Male candidates need to pay Rs 5,400.

Female Candidates need to pay Rs 4,400.

For appearing only in the first session:

Male candidates are required to pay Rs 3,400.

Female candidates need to pay Rs 2,900.

The application fee for BITSAT 2022 is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Steps to follow while registering for BITSAT 2022:

Go to the official site, bitsadmission.com.

Click on the link of ‘Please Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022’ available on the homepage.

Click on ‘Allow me to Apply Online’ and complete the registration process'.

Upload necessary documents, pay the BITSAT 2022 application fee and submit.

Direct Link to apply is here. For more information you can visit the BITSAT website.