BITS Pilani Session 2 admit card released, check details here

The exam session 2 will consist of four-parts including Part A that will consist of Physics, Part B that will consist of Chemistry, Part C that will consist of English and Logical reasoning and Part D that will consist of Mathematics

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani recently issued admit cards for the BITSAT 2022 session 2. Those who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT 2022) session 2 from the official web portal at bitsadmission.com.

The BITSAT 2022 session 2 exam will be held in online mode from 3 to 7 August. The examination will be held online in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM while the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

How to download the BITSAT Session 2 Admit Card?

Go to the official web portal at bitsadmission.com.

Go to the link that reads “Click Here to download BITSAT-2022 (Session-2) Hallticket” on the homepage.

Fill in your BITSAT login credentials including the application number and password.

Your BITSAT Session 2 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download your BITSAT hall ticket and print it out for future reference.

Those who had successfully registered for the exam and passed the BITSAT session 1 Exam will be allowed to appear for the session 2 exam.

The exam session 2 will consist of four-parts including Part A that will consist of Physics, Part B that will consist of Chemistry, Part C that will consist of English and Logical reasoning and Part D that will consist of Mathematics.

To select the deserving candidates, BITS Pilani will be following a marking scheme. These marks will be given according to the marking scheme mentioned in the BITSAT exam pattern, which is as follows:

The candidates will be given 3 marks for each correct answer.

1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

For unattempted questions, no mark will be deducted.

Here is the direct link to download the BITS Pilani admit card.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.