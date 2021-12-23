Bihar Police Constable PET exam to be held from 28 January; check details at csbc.bih.nic.in

Applicants should note that those who qualified for the constable exam, which was conducted in March this year, are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Tests

The dates of the Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) have been announced by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC). As per the latest update, the Bihar Police Constable PET will be held from 28 January, 2022, onwards. Candidates can check the official notice regarding the same by visiting the official website at https://csbc.bih.nic.in/.

Those interested can find the official notification CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET here.

Applicants should note that those who qualified for the constable exam, which was conducted in March this year, are eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Tests. The written exam was held on 14 and 21 March; with the results being declared on 6 December.

The Board will release the admit cards for PET from 5 January onwards on the official website. Following which the candidates will be able to download the hall tickets. If anyone is unable to download the e-admit card, they should contact the CSBC on 24 and 25 January regarding the same.

On the admit card, details regarding examination date, time schedule, centre name, among others will be printed on it. If applicants fail to appear for the PET due to any reason, they will be disqualified from the recruitment process.

Through this recruitment drive, the CSBC will fill a total of 8,415 vacancies in the organisation. Also, this recruitment drive was advertised on 11 November 2020.

Selection Process:

Appearing candidates should note that the Bihar Police Constable selection will involve a written exam. After which a physical measurement and efficiency test will be conducted for applicants who clear the written exam. However, the final merit list will be arranged by the Board based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.

Candidates are requested to bring a COVID-19 vaccination certificate along with them to the exam centre, as per the official notice.

For more updates, information and details, candidates are advised to keep a regulars check on the official website.