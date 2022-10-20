Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will today, 20 October close the Bihar NEET UG 2022 counselling registration in online mode. Candidates interested in applying for Bihar medical UG courses need to register themselves at the official web portal. The online registration for the counselling can be done till 10 pm while the payment for the registration can be done till 11:59 pm. The counselling registration started on 14 October. On the basis of the NEET UG 2022 scores, the Bihar NEET rank list of candidates will be prepared. Only those candidates, whose name is included in the NEET state rank list 2022 of Bihar can take part in the counselling process.

The candidates are required to go through document verification and the choice-filling process. As per the choices filled by the aspirants and the availability of seats, the Bihar MBBS Admission 2022 will be given to the candidates.

What are the steps to apply for Bihar NEET UG Counselling?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Board.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads “Online Application Portal of UGMAC-2022″.

Step 3: A new page will open where you can log in using your email id and other details.

Step 4: If you have not registered already, click on new register and enter your details.

Step 5: Fill in the form and upload your documents.

Step 6: Pay your counselling fees and submit the Counselling form.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the Bihar NEET UG Counselling registration form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for Bihar NEET UG Counselling.

What is the application fee for Bihar NEET UG Counselling?

The registration fee is Rs.1200 for candidates belonging to unreserved/BC/EBC categories whereas SC/ST candidates are required to pay Rs.600. They can pay the fee online with the help of a Credit card/Debit Card/ Net Banking / UPI.

