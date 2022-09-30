Bihar NEET PG 2022: Merit list out, check steps to download rank card

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has issued the Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 rank card at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who have filled their online registration form successfully and have paid the registration fee along with the security deposit can download the rank card from the official web portal at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. After that, they can proceed for the registration-cum-choice filling process. The seat allotment will happen on merit-cum-choice basis. It is to be noted that the provisional seat allotment order will be released on the Board’s website on 8 October.

The process is held for candidates who are interested in taking admission to the first year of the different Post Graduate/ Diploma/DNB (Degree and Diploma) courses in govt/private medical colleges in the state.

What are the steps to download the Bihar NEET PG merit list/rank card?

Step 1: Visit the official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PGMAC tab.

Step 3: Go to the rank card link.

Step 4: Then fill in the Bihar NEET PG application number and date of birth.

Step 5: The Bihar NEET PG merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Go through the merit list, download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

The last date of online registration-cum-choice filling for seat allotment and locking for Round 1 of the counselling process is 5 October.

Candidates can refer to the official notification from the Board to know all the important dates related to the counselling.

Here is direct link to download the Bihar NEET PG rank card.

In case candidates are allotted a seat during 1st / 2nd round, they will have to physically report at a reporting centre for Document Verification. After document verification, if they are eligible, then there is an option to either take admission / up-gradation or choose a free exit from 9 to 11 October. Aspirants are advised to keep a check on the official portal of the Board for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.