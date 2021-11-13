Bihar DCECE 2021: Counselling registration begins from today; check full schedule here
The registration process for Bihar Diploma Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) Counselling 2021 will be started today, 13 November by the state Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE).
Those who want to apply for the competitive examination and Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) counselling can do so by visiting the official website at https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/.
Check steps to register for Bihar DCECE Counselling 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website at https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the counselling link that is available on the home page
Step 3: Candidates will then have to enter the login details and click on submit
Step 4: As a new page opens, applicants will have to fill in the application form and make the required payment
Step 5: Once the whole process is done, finally click on submit
Step 6: Kindly, download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further use
Here’s the direct link: https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/DC21_Aplindex.php
Through an official notice, the board informed that the deadline for online registration along with choice filling for seat allotment and locking will take place till 17 November, this year. The first round of provisional seat allotment results will be released on 20 November.
Candidates will be able to download their allotment order from 20 to 23 November. However, the admission and document verification can be completed from 21 to 23 November.
Further in the notice, it is also mentioned that the second-round provisional seat allotment result will be released on 26 November and the second-round allotment letter will be made available for students from 27 to 30 November. Moreover, the document verification and admission process will be done from 28 to 30 November.
For more information and updates, candidates can check the official notice here.
