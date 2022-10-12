Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has issued the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for the position of Fireman on its official web portal. Aspirants who have qualified for the PET can download the admit card from the official website. The CSBC Fireman PET will be held from 8 November onwards. The detailed PET schedule will be available on the aspirant’s admit card. In order to download the Bihar Police Fireman PET Admit Card, you will have to log in to the official web portal. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 positions are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates.

In order to download the Bihar Police Fireman PET Admit Card, you will be required to fill in your login credentials on the official web portal after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of CSBC.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads ‘Important Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services available on the home page.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you will be required to provide your login credentials to the link.

Step 4: Download the Bihar CSBC Fireman PET Admit Card and save it for future use.

Here is the direct link to download the CSBC PET admit card.

What are the eligibility criteria for the post of Fireman?

The age of an aspiring candidate should not be less than 18 years and should not be more than 25 years as on 1 August 2020. There is upper-age relaxation for candidates belonging to the reserved category.

The candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board or institution or have an equivalent qualification.

