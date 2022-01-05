Bihar Constable PET: Admit cards released, check details at csbc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Police Constable PET will be conducted on 28 January this year.

The admit cards for the Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) have been put out by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC). Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website at https://csbc.bih.nic.in/.

Steps to download hall ticket for Bihar Constable PET:

Visit the official website at https://csbc.bih.nic.in/

Click on the link for hall tickets “for PET of Bihar Police Constable. (Advt. No. 05/2020)” that is available on the page

Enter the required details to login to the CSBC portal

The Bihar Police Constable hall ticket will appear on your screen

Take a printout of the PET hall ticket for future use

Direct link https://apply-csbc.com/petadmitcards052020/searchApplication

The location, time and other details of the Bihar Constable PET will be given on the hall tickets of the exam

Candidates need to be present for the PET with a copy of the original documents specified in the official notice and self-attested copies of the same. The required documents include a valid photo identity proof, date of birth proof, educational qualifications, proof of being a permanent resident of Bihar, category certificate (if applicable) and so on.

For more details, candidates can view the official PET circular here.

In case applicants are unable to download their hall tickets for any reason, they can get a duplicate of the Bihar Police Constable e-Admit Card on 24 and 25 January from the Board’s office in Patna from 10 am to 5 pm.

The recruitment is being held for a total of 8,415 posts of police constables in the state.

The written exam for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment was held on 14 and 21 March 2021. Applicants who had qualified for the exam were eligible to appear for the PET.

For more information related to the PET and other details, candidates can visit the official website of the CSBC.