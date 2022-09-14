Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: Notification released for 7,692 vacancies

Candidates applying for more than one post should register separately for each post. Application received via any other mode will not be accepted by the Bihar Civil Court

The Bihar Civil Court has released a notification regarding recruitment to Class III/Group-C posts in the subordinate courts of Bihar. Once the registration process begins, eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of Civil Courts, Patna. “Any candidate applying for more than one post should register separately for each post,” reads the notification. The application received through any other mode will not be accepted by the Bihar Civil Court. The application process for appointment to Class III or Group ‘C’ posts will open on 20 September 2022. The last date to apply for the same is 20 October 2022 till 11:59 pm.

Candidates should note that after the mentioned date, the link for registration will be disabled by the concerned department. The recruitment applications will be accepted via online mode only. Candidates should read the official notifications carefully before applying. Through this recruitment drive, the Bihar Civil Court aims to fill up a total of 7,692 vacancies in the organisation. The recruitment drive is being held for the vacancies of Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer.

Vacancy Details: (Total 7,692)

-Clerk: 3,325 posts (Employment Notice Number: 01/2022)

-Stenographer: 1,562 vacancies (Employment Notice Number: 02/2022)

-Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer: 1,132 openings (Employment Notice Number: 03/2022)

-Peon/Orderly: 1,673 positions (Employment Notice Number: 04/2022)

Candidates should be within the age requirement from 18 to 37 years as on 1 January 2022. The selection process includes a written exam (which is on 90 marks), an interview round (10 marks), document verification, and a medical examination.

When the application window opens, candidates can apply by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/india/bihar/patna/recruit

Step 2: Look for the application form and fill it out as mentioned.

Step 3: To complete the process, upload all compulsory documents and pay the fee.

Step 4: Preview and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download and print the Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022 form for future use.

