BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Official website down; check scores via SMS, Digilocker

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: To access the Bihar Board Class 12 result, candidates will be required to login correctly with their roll number and date of birth.

FP Staff March 16, 2022 15:04:38 IST
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Official website down; check scores via SMS, Digilocker

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 BSEB intermediate Results news update. Getty Images

15:11 (ist)

Bihar board inter Results 2022

What is the meaning of 'F' in Bihar board 12 result 2022 marksheet?

The online BSEB 12th class result 2022 mark sheet comprises some abbreviations. In this mark sheet, 'F' indicates fail. I means that the student has been failed in that subject.
15:08 (ist)

Bihar board intermediate result 2022

Bihar board 12th result 2021 topper list to be released soon

Bihar board 12th result 2021 topper list will be released soon after declaration of result. The merit list will have toppers name from all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science along with their pass percentage. 
15:06 (ist)

Bihar board intermediate result 2022

Website down, check Bihar Board Inter result 2022 via SMS

  1. Type  "BIHAR12" as well as your BSEB registration number/roll number
  2. Send the message to 56263
  3. The Bihar Inter result 2022 will appear on your mobile phone
  4. Check and save a copy of the result
15:04 (ist)

Bihar board intermediate result 2022

Official website down, check results on these alternative links

Students who appeared for the exam will be able to download the results by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. But sometimes, the website crashes due to hight traffic, in such a case, students can also checklist of sites including onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and results.biharboardonline.com.
15:00 (ist)

Bihar board inter Results 2022

Bihar board 12th result 2022: Result link to be live in a few minutes  

Bihar board 12th result 2022 check link will be available soon. Candidates can check the result through the direct link to be available after 3 pm. 
14:57 (ist)

Bihar board inter Results 2022

Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Who will announce the results?

The State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary along with Bihar Board chief Anand Kishore will announce the result at 3 pm from BSEB’s Patna-based headquarters. The result will be announced at a media briefing first. Once announced to the media, the link will be activated for students to access.
14:52 (ist)

Bihar board inter Results 2022

Bihar Class 12 results: Details on marksheet to be checked 

  • Student name
  • Father’s name
  • College name
  • Roll code
  • Roll number
  • Registration number
  • Faculty/Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)
  • Subject-wise marks obtained
  • Aggregate marks
  • Result status
14:48 (ist)

Bihar board inter Results 2022

Follow these steps on how to check BSEB Inter Result 2022, once declared

  • Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • Search and click on the result link that is available on the homepage
  • Students need to enter their login details and click on submit
  • Within a few seconds, the BSEB results will be displayed on the screen
  • Kindly check and download the BSEB Class 12 result and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference
14:44 (ist)

Bihar board inter Results 2022

Websites to check marks if official website is down

Students who appeared for the exam will be able to download the results by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. But sometimes, the website crashes due to hight traffic, in such a case, students can also checklist of sites including onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and results.biharboardonline.com.
14:40 (ist)

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022

Keep these websites open as results are expected shortly

— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

— secondary.biharboardonline.com

— results.biharboardonline.com
14:33 (ist)

Bihar board inter Result

Bihar Class 12 results: All streams result to release together 

Bihar Board will announce the Class 12 result at 3 pm today. The Board will release result of Class 12 for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science. 
14:29 (ist)

Bihar board intermediate result 2022

Bihar board released answer key on 3 March

On 3 March, the Board had issued the answer key for Class 12 exams on the official website. The answer keys included objective questions, which comprised 50 percent of the total marks in the exam. Students were further allowed to raise objections against the Bihar Board Inter exam answer keys.
14:25 (ist)

Bihar board intermediate result

Bihar board results 2021: Last year's performance

In 2021, girls performed better than boys in Bihar Board result. Among the total girl students who appeared for the exam, 80.57 per cent cleared it while for boys the pass percentage was at 75.71 per cent. Even the toppers in all three streams are women candidates. 
14:19 (ist)

Bihar board class 12 result

Only provisional mark sheets to be given this year 

Furthermore, the online mark sheets for Bihar board result will be provisional. Respective schools will distribute hard copies of the pass certificates and mark sheets to the students in due course of time.
14:16 (ist)

Bihar board inter Result

13.5 lakh candidates await results this year

This year, a total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam. Last year, the intermediate exam result was announced on 26 March and the pass percentage stood at 78.04 percent.
13:55 (ist)

Bihar board inter Result

How to check results through the Digilocker app, once out:

  • Visit Google Playstore (for Android phones) or iOS (for Apple users) and download the Digilocker app
  • Once Digilocker has been installed on your phone, press the icon for the app on your screen
  • Enter the required details such as your phone number registered with the BSEB
  • The BSEB Inter results 2022 will appear on your screen
  • Save a copy of the BSEB Class 12 results for future use
13:44 (ist)

Bihar board intermediate result

Here's how to check your Bihar Board Inter result 2022 via SMS:

  • Type  "BIHAR12" as well as your BSEB registration number/roll number
  • Send the message to 56263
  • The Bihar Inter result 2022 will appear on your mobile phone
  • Check and save a copy of the result
13:21 (ist)

Bihar board inter Result

List of websites to check if official website is down

Students who appeared for the exam will be able to download the results by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Other than the official website, students can also checklist of sites including onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and results.biharboardonline.com.
13:07 (ist)

Bihar board class 12 result

Bihar Class 12 results: Candidates who fail in some subjects can reappear for compartmental test

Those candidates who fail to acquire the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will then have to reappear for a compartmental test to improve their scores. This exam will be held later by the BSEB.
12:53 (ist)

Bihar board intermediate result

Students need 33% to pass exams

Students should note that the minimum passing marks for BSEB Inter Result 2022 exam are 33 percent. Candidates who appeared for the exam need to score the minimum passing marks in both theory and practical papers separately, as per a report by NDTV.
12:41 (ist)

Bihar board 12th result 2022

Evaluation process completed on 8 March

The evaluation process was completed on 8 March, as per reports.  The Bihar Board Intermediate exams were conducted from 1 to 14 February this year.
12:28 (ist)

Bihar board 12th result 2022

Steps to follow to check BSEB Inter Result 2022, once out

  • Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • Search and click on the result link that is available on the homepage
  • Students need to enter their login details and click on submit
  • Within a few seconds, the BSEB results will be displayed on the screen
  • Kindly check and download the BSEB Class 12 result and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.
12:15 (ist)

Bihar board 12th result 2022

Bihar education minister to announce results today

The state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the intermediate result at 3:00 pm. Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, will be present with the state Education Minister at the time of result declaration, according to a tweet by the BSEB.
12:08 (ist)

Bihar board 12th result 2022

Bihar Class 12 exam results to be announced at 3 pm

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Class 12 intermediate examination result 2022 today, 16 March. The state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the intermediate result at 3:00 pm.

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 LATEST Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Class 12 intermediate examination result 2022 today, 16 March. The state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the intermediate result at 3:00 pm.

Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, will be present with the state Education Minister at the time of result declaration, according to a tweet by the BSEB.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 exam can check their results by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access the Bihar Board Class 12 result, candidates will be required to login correctly with their roll number and date of birth.

Here are few steps on how to check BSEB Inter Result 2022, once out:

  • Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • Search and click on the result link that is available on the homepage
  • Students need to enter their login details and click on submit
  • Within a few seconds, the BSEB results will be displayed on the screen
  • Kindly check and download the BSEB Class 12 result and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.

The evaluation process was completed on 8 March, as per reports.  The Bihar Board Intermediate exams were conducted from 1 to 14 February this year.

Students should note that the minimum passing marks for BSEB Inter Result 2022 exam is 33 percent. Candidates who appeared for the exam need to score the minimum passing marks in both theory and practical papers separately, as per a report by NDTV.

Those candidates who fail to acquire the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will then have to reappear for a compartmental test to improve their scores. This exam will be held later by the BSEB.

Furthermore, the online mark sheets for Bihar board result will be provisional. Respective schools will distribute hard copies of the pass certificates and mark sheets to the students in due course of time.

This year, a total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam. Last year, the intermediate exam result was announced on 26 March and the pass percentage stood at 78.04 percent.

