The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Class 12 intermediate examination result 2022 today, 16 March. The state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the intermediate result at 3:00 pm.

The state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the intermediate result at 3:00 pm. Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, will be present with the state Education Minister at the time of result declaration, according to a tweet by the BSEB.

The evaluation process was completed on 8 March, as per reports. The Bihar Board Intermediate exams were conducted from 1 to 14 February this year.

Students should note that the minimum passing marks for BSEB Inter Result 2022 exam are 33 percent. Candidates who appeared for the exam need to score the minimum passing marks in both theory and practical papers separately, as per a report by NDTV.

Those candidates who fail to acquire the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will then have to reappear for a compartmental test to improve their scores. This exam will be held later by the BSEB.

Students who appeared for the exam will be able to download the results by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, a total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam. Last year, the intermediate exam result was announced on 26 March and the pass percentage stood at 78.04 percent.

Furthermore, the online mark sheets for Bihar board result will be provisional. Respective schools will distribute hard copies of the pass certificates and mark sheets to the students in due course of time.

In 2021, girls performed better than boys in Bihar Board result. Among the total girl students who appeared for the exam, 80.57 per cent cleared it while for boys the pass percentage was at 75.71 per cent. Even the toppers in all three streams are women candidates.

On 3 March, the Board had issued the answer key for Class 12 exams on the official website. The answer keys included objective questions, which comprised 50 percent of the total marks in the exam. Students were further allowed to raise objections against the Bihar Board Inter exam answer keys.

Bihar Board will announce the Class 12 result at 3 pm today. The Board will release result of Class 12 for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science.

The online BSEB 12th class result 2022 mark sheet comprises some abbreviations. In this mark sheet, 'F' indicates fail. I means that the student has been failed in that subject.

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 LATEST Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Class 12 intermediate examination result 2022 today, 16 March. The state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the intermediate result at 3:00 pm.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 exam can check their results by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access the Bihar Board Class 12 result, candidates will be required to login correctly with their roll number and date of birth.

Here are few steps on how to check BSEB Inter Result 2022, once out:

Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Search and click on the result link that is available on the homepage

Students need to enter their login details and click on submit

Within a few seconds, the BSEB results will be displayed on the screen

Kindly check and download the BSEB Class 12 result and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.

