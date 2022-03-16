Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Here’s how to check scores via SMS and Digilocker

BSEB intermediate Result: Other than the official website, students can also check list of sites including onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and results.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar Board Class 12 result will be announced at 3:00 pm today, 16 March, by the Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB). Students who appeared for the exam will be able to download the results by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates can also check this widget when results are out to check their scores

Students can also access the BSEB Class 12 intermediate exam 2022 result via SMS and the DigiLocker app as well.

The BSEB conducted the Class 12 examination for the science, arts and commerce stream from 1 to 14 February, this year. Additionally, the practical exams for Class 12 were held from 10 to 20 January.

Here's how to check your Bihar Board Inter result 2022 via SMS:

Type "BIHAR12" as well as your BSEB registration number/roll number

Send the message to 56263

The Bihar Inter result 2022 will appear on your mobile phone

Check and save a copy of the result

The results can also be accessed through the Digilocker app, once out:

Visit Google Playstore (for Android phones) or iOS (for Apple users) and download the Digilocker app

Once Digilocker has been installed on your phone, press the icon for the app on your screen

Enter the required details such as your phone number registered with the BSEB

The BSEB Inter results 2022 will appear on your screen

Save a copy of the BSEB Class 12 results for future use

This year, a total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the BSEB class 12th exams.

On 3 March, the Board had issued the answer key for Class 12 exams on the official website. The answer keys included objective questions, which comprised 50 percent of the total marks in the exam. Students were further allowed to raise objections against the Bihar Board Inter exam answer keys.

For Class 12 exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks to pass.

