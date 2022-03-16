Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared: When, where and how to check intermediate scores

Bihar board Inter Result 2022 declared: Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the intermediate result around 3:15 pm

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared its Class 12 intermediate examination result 2022. Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the intermediate result around 3:15 pm.

Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, was present with the state Education Minister at the time of result declaration, according to a tweet by the BSEB.

INTERMEDIATE ANNUAL EXAM, 2022 : Result to be announced on 16.03.2022.#BSEB#Inter_Result_2022 pic.twitter.com/m5io1BDVb3 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 15, 2022

Students who appeared for the Class 12 exam can check their results by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access the Bihar Board Class 12 result, candidates will be required to login correctly with their roll number and date of birth.

Here are few steps on how to check BSEB Inter Result 2022, once out:

Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Search and click on the result link that is available on the homepage

Students need to enter their login details and click on submit

Within a few seconds, the BSEB results will be displayed on the screen

Kindly check and download the BSEB Class 12 result and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.

Candidates can also use this widget when results are out to check their scores

The evaluation process was completed on 8 March, as per reports. The Bihar Board Intermediate exams were conducted from 1 to 14 February this year.

Students should note that the minimum passing marks for BSEB Inter Result 2022 exam is 33 percent. Candidates who appeared for the exam need to score the minimum passing marks in both theory and practical papers separately, as per a report by NDTV.

Those candidates who fail to acquire the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will then have to reappear for a compartmental test to improve their scores. This exam will be held later by the BSEB.

Furthermore, the online mark sheets for Bihar board result will be provisional. Respective schools will distribute hard copies of the pass certificates and mark sheets to the students in due course of time.

This year, a total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam. Last year, the intermediate exam result was announced on 26 March and the pass percentage stood at 78.04 per cent.

