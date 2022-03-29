Apart from the official website, students can also check BSEB Class 10 results on Onlinebseb.in and Biharboardonline.com

The Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 is expected to be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) soon. Following the announcement, students can check their 10th Result 2022 by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, students can also check BSEB Class 10 results on Onlinebseb.in and Biharboardonline.com. Reports suggest that the results for Bihar Class 10 will be announced officially at a press conference.

This year, there were around 17 lakh students who registered for Class 10 final exams. As per the schedule, the exams were conducted between 17 and 24 February. The exams were held in two shifts; the first began from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second commenced from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Here’s how to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the result link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Students need to enter their login credentials correctly.

Step 4: After providing all required details, click on submit. Soon, the BSEB Matric result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Keep a print out of the same for further use or reference.

Students can also check their results directly here

To qualify for the BSEB 10th final examination, students have to secure a minimum of 30 percent marks in all individual subjects of the exam. Those who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks (in one or two subjects) will be required to take the compartment exam.

The Board will give cash prizes and laptops to Bihar board toppers this year. First rank holders will be awarded Rs 1 lakh, second and third rank holders will receive Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

The Board will give Rs 10,000 each and a laptop to 4th to 10th rank holders. Some other students will also receive laptops and Kindle ebook readers.