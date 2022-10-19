The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has declared the first June 2022 session exam results for Classes 10 and 12. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download the Class 10 and Class 12 results through the official website of BBOSE at bbose.org.

To access the BBOSE Class 10 and 12 results, candidates have to submit their roll number, date of birth, exam centre code, mobile number, accreditation code, and email id on the portal. Students should note that it is mandatory for all to download the result scorecard from BBOSE’s official website. The online BBOSE Class 10 and 12 result is provisional.

Steps to check the Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10 & 12 First Exam June:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BBOSE at www.bbose.org.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Result’ section on the home page and click on it.

Step 3: Then, click on the link that reads – ‘Result Of First Examination June 2022’.

Step 4: On the new page, candidates have to enter the required credentials such as – roll number, examination centre code, mobile number, date of birth, accreditation code, and email id. Then click on submit.

Step 5: The BBOSE Class 10 & 12 results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the BBOSE Class 10 & 12 results. Keep a printout of the same for future purposes.

Here’s the direct link to Bihar BBOSE 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June Result:

http://112.133.209.200/ResultJune2022.aspx

Candidates who appeared for the first June 2022 session exam are advised to collect the original mark sheets after a few days. As per the schedule, the BBOSE June session 2022 exam was conducted from 14 July to 8 August 2022 at several examination centres.

Students who are not satisfied with the BBOSE 2022 Class 10, 12 results can apply for re-totaling of their marks. The details regarding the same are shared on the official website. Those who opt for re-totaling, will have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee. It should be paid via bank draft in favour of the CEO, BBOSE, Patna.

