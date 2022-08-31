BIEAP Results 2022: Inter supplementary results declared at bie.ap.gov.in
The Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary exam was conducted from 3 to 12 August for both first and second-year students
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), Guntur has announced the State Inter Supplementary Results 2022. The BIEAP has released the AP Inter Supplementary Results for first and second years. Students who appeared for the supplementary exam can check and download their results from the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.
The supplementary results have been released for the general and vocational stream. This year, a total of 2,20,456 candidates appeared for the supplementary exam in the general stream. Out of which, 1,49, 285 passed the exam. On the other hand, 12,053 candidates passed in the vocational stream.
Here’s how to check the BIEAP Inter Supplementary Results:
Step 1: Go to the official site of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Search and click on your desired result link (Inter 1st or 2nd).
Step 3: Then, enter the login details on the given space.
Step 4: Finally, click on submit to view the marks memo.
Step 5: Check, save and download the inter supplementary result for future purposes.
Direct link to check 1st-year results
Direct link to check 2nd-year results
To access the Inter Supplementary results, students have to submit their respective hall ticket number and date of birth (DoB) on the given portal. The Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary exam was conducted from 3 to 12 August for both first and second-year students. The AP Inter Supplementary exams were held in two sessions. The first began from 9 am to 12 pm and the second commenced from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Apart from the official website, students can check the results for the first and second year on other private websites like examresults.ap.nic.in, manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.
