The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has begun the online application process for all undergraduate (UG) courses. Candidates can now apply for admission to UG courses on the BHU admission portal. Candidates can register for the undergraduate programmes till 3 October 2022. It is to be noted that the admission portal is open only for those students who had appeared for the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. The CUET exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between 16 July to 30 August. So, those candidates who qualified in the CUET UG exam and selected BHU as one of their preferred universities can apply now for admission.

“If the candidate is also willing to seek admission to the affiliated colleges of BHU, he/she shall have to fill out a separate Preference Entry form,” reads the notification. Candidates are advised to follow the same process of preference entry for each course/location, the notice adds.

Read the official notice here.

Steps on how to apply for BHU Admissions 2022 for UG programmes:

Step 1: Go to BHU’s official website.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads ‘Registration for UG’ on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to register and fill out the application form with all the required details.

Step 4: To complete the process, they also have to upload the required documents and pay the necessary application fee. Finally, submit the form.

Step 5: Download and save the BHU Admissions 2022 for UG programmes form.

The university will conduct the CUET UG counselling process via online mode only. As per the schedule, the application process began on 20 September, while the process to fill choices of programmes to take admission will begin on 26 September. Both the above procedures will close on 3 October at 11:59 pm.

Candidates are advised to be careful in selecting courses in which they appeared for the entrance exam.

Those belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories have to pay Rs 200 for the BHU UG admission process. SC, ST, and PwD candidates have to only pay Rs 100.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.