Aspirants can access the detailed BHU Entrance Test (BHU ET) 2021 schedule by visiting the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule of the entrance exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

As per the latest update, the examinations will be held from 28 to 30 September and on 1, 3, and 4 October in the country. This year, the tests will be conducted in a computer-based, hybrid (tablets) and offline mode format.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 for admission to the Under-Graduate (UET) and Post-Graduate (PET) Programmes for the academic session 2021-22 throughout the country from 28 to 30 September & on 01, 03 and 04 October 2021 through the Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper mode (OMR based),” the official notice reads.

The agency has also informed that on the day of the BHU 2021 entrance exam, students are requested to carry their admit cards and valid ID proofs including pan card, voter ID, passport, aadhaar card, or driving license with themselves to the exam centre.

Furthermore, the admit cards for UET 2021 and PET 2021 entrance exams will be issued online in due course of time. So far, a date for the same is yet to be announced by the agency.

Meanwhile, BSc and BCom papers will be conducted on 4 October and BA exams will be held on 3 October by Banaras Hindu University. For admissions to BPharma and BTech, the university also accepts the JEE Main and JEE Advanced scores achieved by candidates.