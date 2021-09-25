The BHU UET and PET hall tickets are expected to be issued for entrance examinations scheduled from 28 September.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is likely to release the admit cards for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) anytime soon. The BHU UET and PET hall tickets are expected to be issued for entrance examinations scheduled from 28 September.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates can access them by visiting the official website at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/.

As per the latest notice, the examinations will be conducted in hybrid mode this year. It is a mix of both online and offline formats which will be held from 28 to 30 September and 1, 3, and 4, October.

Step to download BHU admit card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Candidates need to log in with system generated correct application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Then, applicants need to click on the designated link that will be available on the screen

Step 4: Following this, the BHU admit cards 2021 can be downloaded

BHU 2021 entrance test admit cards will specify details of exam centres and roll numbers. Candidates need to keep a regular check on the official website for updates, information or guidelines related to BHU UET and PET.

For the unversed, BHU UET will be conducted for 23 test papers while BHU PET will be held for 94 test papers. Overall, the BHU UET and PET examinations will be arranged in 200 cities throughout the country.

The online registrations for BHU admissions took place between 14 August to 12 September. The whole process was looked after by the National Test Agency (NTA).