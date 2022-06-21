Education

BECIL starts recruitment to Junior Technical Officer and other posts, check details here

Candidates belonging to general and Ex-Serviceman/OBC/ Women candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has started online applications for candidates for various positions of Junior Technical Officer (Ayurveda), Hindi Translator, e-Office Expert, IT Expert, Junior Technical Officer (Siddha), Social Media Executive, and Office Assistant. Those interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website at becil.com till 2 July 2022.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 20 vacancies, the details of which are as follows:

Junior Technical Officer (Ayurveda): 9

Hindi Translator: 2

Junior Technical Officer (Siddha): 1

e-Office Expert: 1

IT Expert: 1

Office Assistant: 5

Social Media Executive: 1

What is the application fee?

What are the eligibility criteria for each post?

Junior Technical Officer (Ayurveda): The candidate should be a Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from a recognized Institution.

Junior Technical Officer (Siddha): The candidate should have a Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS).

Hindi Translator: A Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree from a Government recognized University is required. They also need a one-year Diploma in Hindi Translation along with a minimum of 2 years of working experience in the field of Translator.

e-Office Expert: The candidate should hold a B.Tech/MCA in Computer Science/ Information Technology along with an experience of 3 years in Software Applications and data management.

IT Expert: The candidate should hold a B.E./B.Tech/Computer Science, MCA with an experience of 2 years in the relevant field.

Social Media Executive: The candidate should be a Graduate in Mass Communication along with a minimum experience of 2 years in the relevant field.

Office Assistant: The candidate should be a Graduate of a Government recognized University and should have a typing speed of 35 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi.

What are the steps to apply for the vacancies?

Step 1: Go to BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com

Step 2: Then go to New Registration and proceed with registration process

Step 3: Once the new users have registered, login to the portal with your credentials and apply for the desired post

Step 4: Upload your required documents, pay your fee and then submit the form

Step 5: Print out your form for future use

The official recruitment notification is here.

