BECIL starts recruitment to Junior Technical Officer and other posts, check details here

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has started online applications for candidates for various positions of Junior Technical Officer (Ayurveda), Hindi Translator, e-Office Expert, IT Expert, Junior Technical Officer (Siddha), Social Media Executive, and Office Assistant. Those interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website at becil.com till 2 July 2022.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 20 vacancies, the details of which are as follows:

Junior Technical Officer (Ayurveda): 9

Hindi Translator: 2

Junior Technical Officer (Siddha): 1

e-Office Expert: 1

IT Expert: 1

Office Assistant: 5

Social Media Executive: 1

What is the application fee?

Candidates belonging to general and Ex-Serviceman/OBC/ Women candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

What are the eligibility criteria for each post?

Junior Technical Officer (Ayurveda): The candidate should be a Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from a recognized Institution.

Junior Technical Officer (Siddha): The candidate should have a Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS).

Hindi Translator: A Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree from a Government recognized University is required. They also need a one-year Diploma in Hindi Translation along with a minimum of 2 years of working experience in the field of Translator.

e-Office Expert: The candidate should hold a B.Tech/MCA in Computer Science/ Information Technology along with an experience of 3 years in Software Applications and data management.

IT Expert: The candidate should hold a B.E./B.Tech/Computer Science, MCA with an experience of 2 years in the relevant field.

Social Media Executive: The candidate should be a Graduate in Mass Communication along with a minimum experience of 2 years in the relevant field.

Office Assistant: The candidate should be a Graduate of a Government recognized University and should have a typing speed of 35 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi.

What are the steps to apply for the vacancies?

Step 1: Go to BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com

Step 2: Then go to New Registration and proceed with registration process

Step 3: Once the new users have registered, login to the portal with your credentials and apply for the desired post

Step 4: Upload your required documents, pay your fee and then submit the form

Step 5: Print out your form for future use

The official recruitment notification is here.