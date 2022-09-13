Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has begun the application process for recruitment for the posts of Assistant Dietician, Perfusionist, and Librarian Grade III. Apply till 29 September 2022.

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has opened the online application window for recruitment for the posts of Assistant Dietician, Perfusionist, and Librarian Grade III. Interested applicants can apply for the vacancies on the official website of BECIL at becil.com. The last date to register for the same is till 29 September 2022. “Before applying for registration candidates are advised to have their Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/10th Certificate, and Caste Certificate scanned. For uploading, the file size should be not more than 100kb,” reads the notification. Candidates should note that the requirement of manpower may increase or decrease as per the requirement. The selection will be done according to the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. BECIL will give preference to those candidates who are already working in the same/similar department.

Through this recruitment drive, BECIL aims to fill up a total of 22 vacancies in the company. Aspirants must review their application forms before final submission. BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the application form submitted by the candidates wrongfully.

Read the official notification here:

https://www.becil.com/uploads/vacancy/69d36fc8230f1ecbc98ddc679db51d4a.pdf

Vacancy Details:

Perfusionist: 9 vacancies

Assistant Dietician: 8 posts

Librarian Grade III: 5 openings

Those who want to apply for more than one post need to register once only. However, the application fee will vary according to the number of posts applied for.

Check steps to apply for the BECIL Recruitment 2022:

– Visit becilregistration.com.

– Search and click on the New Registration link. Then, proceed with the application form.

– Once the registration is done, candidates can log in to the portal and apply for the desired post.

– To complete the process, they have to upload all the required documents, pay the compulsory fee and submit the form.

– Keep a printout of the BECIL Recruitment 2022 for future purposes.

Candidates from the General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. Those from the SC/ST/EWS/PH category need to pay Rs 450 for the same.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.