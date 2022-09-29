The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) will close the online recruitment process for the post of Assistant Dietician, Perfusionist, and Librarian Grade III today, 29 September.

Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website becil.com. “If you want to apply for more than one post against the same advertisement, you need to register once only,” reads the notification.

The fee chargeable will differ according to the number of posts applied for. Through this recruitment drive, BECIL aims to fill up a total of 22 vacancies in the organisation. It is to be noted that the requirement of manpower may increase or decrease as per the requirement.

Vacancy Details (Total 22)

Perfusionist: 9 posts

Assistant Dietician: 8 vacancies

Librarian Grade III: 5 openings

Find the official notice here.

Find steps to apply for the BECIL Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to BECIL’s official page at becilregistration.com.

Step 2: Search and click on the New Registration link and proceed with the application process.

Step 3: Candidates have to log in and apply for the desired post.

Step 4: Upload the documents that are required, pay the fee and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the BECIL Recruitment 2022 form for future reference.

Candidates from the general/OBC/Ex-Serviceman category along with women candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 750. Those from the SC/ST/EWS/PH category will pay Rs 450 for the same.

Before applying, aspirants are advised to have their photo, signature, birth certificate, and caste certificate scanned and kept. While uploading the required documents, the file size should be not more than 100kb. The selection of eligible candidates will be based on the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. BECIL will give first preference to those who are working in a similar department.

Candidates must read the application form carefully before the final submission.

